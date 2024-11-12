To argue that the Knicks are in Win Now mode would be to understate the obvious. Having been buoyed by their immediate past deep playoff run, they made significant — perhaps even shocking — roster changes in the offseason. First, they gave up a whopping five first round draft picks and reserves Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, and Mamadi Diakite for erstwhile Nets starter Mikal Bridges. Next, they acquired four-time All-Star Karl Anthony-Towns by sending starters Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Timberwolves. The objective was clear: Reach the National Basketball Association Finals and contend for the championship.

To be sure, the key to the Knicks’ subscription to an all-in stance was their capacity to bring back vital cogs that underpinned their close call in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals. They succeeded in inking foundational piece Jalen Brunson and starter OG Anunoby to four- and five-year extensions, respectively, on relative bargains, triggering their boldness. Even as they courted with the unknown by bidding goodbye to DiVincenzo and post presence Isaiah Hartenstein, they believed their new look enabled them to get closer to their ultimate goal.

Three weeks into the 2024-25 season, it appears that the Knicks are still in the adjustment stage. They have more losses than wins through nine games, with their roller-coaster ride so far reflecting their inability to claim a semblance of consistency. Most telling has been their porous coverage, middling at best and in stark contrast to the defense-first predilections of head coach Tom Thibodeau. Needless to say, the difference has been Towns — both ways. On one hand, his contributions on offense (24.9 points per game on .533/.537/.875 shooting splits) cannot be denied. On the other, he continues to be a sieve in the post; opponents have shot an eye-popping 91.4% against him in the restricted area.

There’s something to be said about the small sample size, of course. It’s still too early to take the Knicks to task for not simply leaning on what worked instead of treading uncharted territory; nine-tenths of their current campaign remains in front of them. That said, Towns is a known commodity that Thibodeau got to see up close when he coached the Timberwolves for two and a half seasons. If nothing else, he should have known what he was getting: a rare big man with a gift for making baskets on any part of the court, and also a lack of inclination for preventing them.

Perhaps the Knicks figured they reached the ceiling with their previous roster, which would have featured more of the equally confounding Randle following surgery to his right shoulder in April. Whatever the case, there can be no turning back now. They’ve made their bed; they get to lie in it.

