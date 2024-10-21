FIL-AM RICO HOEY finished in a tie for third in the Shriners Children’s Open en route to his biggest paycheck on the PGA Tour of $413,000 (P23.71 million) Sunday in Las Vegas.

Mr. Hoey, the lone Philippine flag-bearer on the prestigious tour, closed out with a five-under 66 highlighted by four birdies in the last six holes to finish the $7-million event at 19-under 265.

The 29-year-old Mr. Hoey wound up three strokes off American J.T. Poston, who claimed his third PGA Tour title at 262 after a final-round 67. Mr. Poston buried a four-foot par putt on the final hole to avoid a playoff and escape with a one-shot victory over compatriot Doug Ghim (263 following a 65). Mr. Ghim was two strokes ahead of the Pinoy ace and German Matti Schmid (66 for 265).

Mr. Hoey, who had previous cards of 64, 66 and 69, landed in the Top 10 for the fourth time even as he surpassed his previous best payouts.

He posted his career-best finish last July 14 when he tied for second in a playoff in the ISCO Championship — a feat worth $268,000 (P15.4 million). In between this milestone, he had a strong joint fifth placing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last June 30 and shared eighth place in the Barracuda Championship last July 21, which earned him $300,150 (P17.25 million) and $117,000 (P6.72 million), respectively. — Olmin Leyba