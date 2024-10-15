THE PHILIPPINE Padel Association is proud to announce the first-ever FIP RISE Manila, set to take place from Nov. 13-17, 2024, at the Manila Padel Club in Bonifacio Global City. This landmark event will feature a Grand Opening Ceremony on Nov. 12, 2024, celebrating the historic debut of this prestigious International Padel Federation tournament in the Philippines.

As part of the Cupra FIP Tour, this tournament will welcome top padel players from around the world, competing for international ranking points and showcasing the sport’s growing popularity in Asia.

Manila will be a significant milestone for padel in the country, elevating the Philippines as a key destination in the global padel circuit.

Alenna Dawn Magpantay, president of the Philippine Padel Association, shared her excitement: “Hosting FIP RISE Manila marks a new chapter for padel in the Philippines. This tournament will inspire local players and highlight the incredible progress our padel community has made in just a few short years.”

This groundbreaking tournament is a testament to the Philippine Padel Association’s (PPA) mission to grow the sport and establish the country as a competitive padel hub. With a vision of bringing more FIP-sanctioned tournaments to the Philippines, PPA is committed to fostering the sport’s growth both locally and internationally.