Game on Friday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

7:30 p.m. – Converge vs San Miguel Beer (Quarterfinals Game 4)*

*SMB leads best-of-five series, 2-1

THE CONVERGE FiberXers will be an emboldened lot following their epic Game 3 steal. The San Miguel Beermen (SMB) will be like an awakened dragon.

With fierce determination, the upset-conscious underdogs and favored heavyweights duke it out again on Friday in Game 4 of the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinal series at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The FiberXers hope momentum is now on their side after fighting back from 25 points down to wrest a gritty 114-112 series-extending victory from SMB on Monday.

In between the third and fourth matches, the Beermen absorbed an 81-87 loss to Korea club Suwon KT Sonicboom in the East Asia Super League (EASL) opener on Wednesday, giving them a double-whammy heading to the 7:30 p.m. tiff with Converge.

“It’s still far,” cautioned Converge coach Franco Atienza amid the euphoria of stopping SMB’s sweep bid in the best-of-five contest and posting the franchise’s first victory in the PBA playoffs ever.

“It’s only one. It’s one of the three (wins needed to win the series). It’s hard to beat that team three straight (games). But we will take it one game at a time,” he added.

After taking care of business in the first two games, 102-95 and 107-100, the Beermen seemed on their way to cruising to a 3-0 blanking of Converge and setting up an awaited best-of-seven Final Four versus Barangay Ginebra before disaster struck. Riding on a 48-25 fourth-quarter storm capped by Alec Stockton’s winning jumper, the FiberXers spoiled SMB’s grand plans and lived to fight another day.

The seasoned bunch that they are, coach Jorge Gallent’s troops are quick to move on from the Game 3 slip-up.

“Life is like basketball. At your lowest point, you bounce right back up. As long as you go out to compete, play hard, play together as a team, you’ve got a chance,” said SMB import EJ Anosike.

“I could live with the result (Game 3 setback) and at the end of the day, you know it’s just a basketball game, we got another on Friday to get the job done,” he added.

While San Miguel and Converge settle their dispute, the Justin Brownlee-led Gin Kings are sitting pretty in the Final Four after sweeping Meralco in their side of the Last-8 on Monday.

Defending champion TNT is also through after disposing of NLEX in four matches and awaits the winner of the Game 5 rubbermatch between Rain or Shine and Magnolia slated on Saturday in Antipolo. — Olmin Leyba