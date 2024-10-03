LeBron James was having fun — make that a lot of fun — on Media Day. In concept, it was just about the same as any other that he had previously gone through since being taken with the first overall pick in the 2003 draft: lots of photo opportunities, queries (a number of which may have even been about hoops) from scribes, good-natured clowning with teammates. In short, it was the typical calm before the storm of the regular season. There was, however, one significant difference: He was experiencing it with son Bronny James, and he looked to be having the proverbial time of his life.

Indeed, James has been there and done that. As the National Basketball Association’s oldest player (a distinction he will hold until he hangs up his jersey for good), there is nothing he hasn’t yet seen. There is also nothing left for him to prove as he gears up for his 22nd season; as he noted in response to a query on the matter, “Everything else is extra credit. I’ll take it though. I love it. I love what I do.” And, no doubt, the joy he feels in continuing to be the face of the pro league will be more pronounced with his son on the Lakers roster.

James has already been making the most of his time with Bronny on the court. News of him talking trash to his son — in an otherwise nondescript scrimmage — made headlines. Off the floor, he was no less playful; among other things, he made jokes at Junior’s expense when they were interviewed together. And, needless to say, the first time they burn rubber in live action alongside each other will be a spectacle — so much so that head coach JJ Redick has already been planning for it with his staff.

Make no mistake, though. As much as James can appear childlike in his appreciation of the sport, and childish in his actuations around it, he will be uncompromising in his pursuit of the hardware. Even as he is already pushing 40, he firmly believes he can keep brandishing with consistency the tools he requires to win. And who’s to disabuse him of the conviction? After all, he is fresh off a successful Olympics run in which he emerged as the Most Valuable Player.

Perhaps James is more delusional than realistic. Not a few projections have the Lakers missing the playoffs amid strong competition in the West. All the same, he is who he is. Bronny or no Bronny, his ultimate objective has stayed the same; it’s championship or bust unless and until he exits stage left.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.