Games on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

11:30 a.m. – UST vs UP (women)

1:30 p.m. – UE vs Ateneo (women)

4:30 p.m. – UST vs UP (men)

6:30 p.m. – UE vs Ateneo (men)

TWO of the hottest teams step on the gas to solidify their places inside the magic four at the tailend of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball first elimination round.

Host and unbeaten University of the Philippines (UP) tests the mettle of the retooled University of Santo Tomas (UST), while red-hot University of the East (UE), on a three-game rampage, want no let-up against the struggling Ateneo de Manila University side on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Maroons, at 5-0, are the only unbeaten team in the league with double-digit wins against all opponents, making them the heavy favorites at 4:30 p.m. even against the Tigers (3-2) who have shown growth by leaps and bounds from a bottom-place finish last season.

For their part, the Warriors (3-2) at 6:30 p.m. eye to add the Blue Eagles (1-4) to their kill list headlined by the reigning champion De La Salle University Archers, whom they stunned with a 75-71 win last week.

But UP is for more than just taming Santo Tomas, priming itself up for a heavyweight finals rematch with second-running La Salle this weekend to end the first round.

“We’re not gonna put our minds on undefeated situation, but rather, we’re just gonna tackle what is infront of us,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde

“That’s UST. But knowing them now, compared from last year, with a good program, definitely, they’re better now. And I think each position, they have materials to really compete.”

Sharing the spotlight are the Warriors, who despite losing ace Rey Remogat to offseason transfer, have proved their capability none bigger than a giant win against the reigning champions.

Aside from that, UE also claimed the scalp of contender and last year’s semifinalist National University, 57-51, for a good momentum entering the Eagles’ nest.

“I consider my boys still young but the boys are starting to have that winning character. We cannot afford to relax, especially we’re gonna face Ateneo,” vowed UE mentor Jack Santiago.

Underdogs and out of form following their losses against La Salle and Far Eastern University, respectively, Santo Tomas and Ateneo are unfazed especially with teams starting to jockey for playoff positions. — John Bryan Ulanday