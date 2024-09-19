Games on Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

12 p.m. – AU vs LPU

2:30 p.m. – Letran vs Mapua

LAST YEAR’S runner-up Mapua University and resurgent Colegio de San Juan de Letran face off for solo second spot in a showdown between two of the league’s big guns Friday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Both teams own identical 2-1 records and riding the crest of their impressive wins with the Mapua Cardinals outlasting the University of Perpetual Help Altas, 71-65, on Sunday and the Letran Knights escaping past the Arellano University Chiefs, 86-79, on Tuesday.

The winner in their 2:30 clash will move up to solo No. 2 and closer to College of St. Benilde, which remained immovable at the helm with an immaculate 4-0 slate.

The Mapua Cardinals should rely on reigning MVP Clint Escamis, who came through in the clutch in finishing with his career-high effort of 28 points, while the Letran Knights riding on Paolo Javillonar’s back after their team captain likewise played the game of his life with 28 points.

It will be a little special for Mr. Javillonar as this will be only his second game after he sat out the first two due to suspension slapped on him for playing in unsanctioned leagues.

Mr. Javillonar also appeared as a man on a mission after undergoing a rigid weight-loss program and came into the last game in full strength and in the pink of health.

Meanwhile, Arellano University (0-3) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (1-2) tackle each other at 12 p.m. hoping to pump some muscles into their sagging Final Four bids. — Joey Villar