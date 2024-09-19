MIMOSA Plus Golf Course has become the first course in the Philippines to achieve GEO Certified status.

The GEO certification is a comprehensive modern certification, presented by the GEO Foundation for Sustainable golf. Currently, there are only 17 GEO Certified Golf Courses in Asia, with about 40 courses registered on their platform. It is considered the sport’s most credible and widely endorsed international certification for golf facility operations, new golf developments and tournament staging.

Located within the 201-hectare Filinvest Mimosa Plus Leisure City with two 18-hole, par 72 courses.

The certification demonstrates Mimosa Plus Golf management’s commitment towards protecting the future of the golf course and the surrounding environment through long-term sustainability initiatives. Key initiatives include selecting grasses such as Zoysia Zeon and Trinity, which require less water, propagating plant nurseries rather than sourcing externally and using tree-tagging to monitor the health of trees. In addition, the golf course also utilizes the Rainbird IC system which allows management to remotely and precisely control water consumption.

Additionally, this achievement reflects the dedication of Mimosa Plus Golf towards collaborating with local communities for programs such as reforestation.

Filinvest’s Mimosa Plus Golf Course significantly impacts the local community through its sustainable efforts to promote tourism, provide employment, and support the Aeta community. These contributions help enhance Clark’s reputation as a golf destination, support local economic growth, and promote environmental stewardship.

As an open golf course is dedicated to the stewardship of golf education and the future of sport in the country.