Games on Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m.- Letran vs AU

2:30 p.m.- EAC vs San Beda

DEFENDING CHAMPION San Beda University seeks to stay close to solo leader College of St. Benilde (CSB) as it clashes with an unpredictable Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) on Tuesday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Red Lions threw the defensive anvil on the run-and-gun San Sebastian College-Recoletos Stags in hammering out an 85-75 victory Saturday and moving in a four-way logjam at second spot with a 2-1 record.

They share No. 2 with the Stags themselves, Mapua University Cardinals and University of Perpetual Help Altas.

The CSB Blazers remained unshakeable at the helm with a pristine 3-0 slate.

San Beda University coach Yuri Escueta stresses the need to improve on its league-worst free throw shooting after bricking 37 of the 83 shots they attempted there.

The bad, bald men of Letran, meanwhile, goes for a second win in a row after splitting their first two outings against an Arellano University side out hunting for a first win after two consecutive setbacks.

They collide at 11 a.m.

The Letran Knights got on the winning board after outlasting the JRU Bombers, 70-62, Friday. — Joey Villar