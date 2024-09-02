Games Tuesday

(Smart-Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. — Blackwater vs Phoenix

7:30 p.m. — NLEX vs Ginebra

THREE struggling teams grasp for air while one wants no let-up among the league-leaders as the PBA Governors’ Cup reaches the crucial halfway mark of the elimination round Tuesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Running second with an impressive 3-1 slate, NLEX takes on the formidable but suddenly scrambling Barangay Ginebra (1-2) in the main game at 7:30 p.m. following the duel between Blackwater (1-3) and Phoenix (0-3) at 5 p.m. of an all-Group B pairing.

NLEX, under the watch of returning mentor Jong Uichico, gained a quick redemption last Saturday in Cagayan De Oro with a 112-108 overtime win over San Miguel — on the heels of its lone loss against unbeaten and Group B leader Rain or Shine (4-0).

With an intact roster led by top gun Robert Bolick and reinforced by import Myke Henry, the Road Warriors should be the favorites to get the better of the Gin Kings still learning the ropes after a bevy of offseason moves.

Ginebra’s transition phase, with No. 3 rookie RJ Abarrientos along with new guys Isaac Go and Stephen Holt following a trade that sent veterans Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle to Terrafirma, has been evident so far with a rare, slow start.

The wards of coach Tim Cone, even with the presence of resident import and Gilas Pilipinas naturalized Justin Brownlee, fell prey to Rain or Shine, 73-64, and previously winless Blackwater, 95-88, so far. Ginebra’s lone win came against San Miguel, 108-102 for a bumpy campaign so far.

Still, the Gin Kings have the experience and capability to show up any day against any squad and there’s no better timing to do that against the in-form NLEX to stabilize their track.

The spotlight, however, is not only on the NLEX-Ginebra tiff with Blackwater looking to ride on the crest of its massive upset axe on Ginebra despite parading a new import in George King in lieu of Ricky Ledo.

With timely help from second overall pick Sedrick Barefield highlighted by his four-point dagger, Mr. King lived up to his billing by pouring in 33 points and 19 rebounds in a 95-88 win for Blackwater, which lost two straight with Mr. Ledo before fielding an All-Filipino unit against San Miguel.

“It’s so far so good. That’s how optimistic we are. I’m very confident we can sustain this. I think the guys are learning how to play with each other even more,” said tactician Jeff Cariaso as the Bossing want no less than a quick follow-up against the winless but hungry Fuel Masters.

“The tenacity and the mindset we had against Ginebra is something we can build on. That’s the first step but with six games remaining, our backs are still against the wall. We gotta make things happen and get ready for Phoenix.”

A semifinalist in the last Philippine Cup, Phoenix for its part is on a free fall after bowing to San Miguel, 111-107, NLEX, 100-95, and the undefeated Rain or Shine, 116-96. The Fuel Masters will parade new import Brandone Francis, a replacement to overheight Le’Bryan Nash who took the place of original reinforcement Jayveous Mckinnis. — John Bryan Ulanday