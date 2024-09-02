“CONTINUE to fight.”

The PLDT High Speed Hitters made this solemn vow after their protest concerning the no-fault on the net touch challenged that happened late in their semifinal loss to Akari at the Mall of Asia Arena Thursday was junked by the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) late Sunday night.

“The High Speed Hitters are in the business of inspiring the next generation of athletes who will one day play in the big leagues,” said the team through its social media handles.

“So the kids watching all this unfold, whatever adversity that comes along the way, please continue to fight. Because we will,” it added.

PVL President Ricky Palou bared the news but did not elaborate.

“Commissioner turned down the protest of PLDT. The Finals will push through,” said Mr. Palou referring to league commissioner Sherwin Malonzo.

Mr. Malonzo had actually explained even before PLDT lodged its protest that the league abided by the FIVB Rule 11.3.2, which allows players to touch the net as long as it doesn’t interfere with the play.

In the same social media post, PLDT stressed it remained astonished as to why the issue had happened.

“We are yet to know what this horrible experience is trying to teach us but one thing PLDT is proud of as a team is how we are one in fighting for the integrity not just of our team but the entire of Philippine volleyball,” it said.

The High Speed Hitters also thanked their supporters who sympathized with them.

“And we cannot thank enough the fans who fought for us and with us. Your love for our favorite sport is undeniable,” it added.

Meanwhile, the PVL announced Farm Fresh would fill in for PLDT in the PVL Invitationals set to unfurl right after the one-game PVL Reinforced Conference finals between Creamline and Akari Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PLDT clarified its withdrawal was done as early as last week and wasn’t related to the controversial protest.

Also participating in the conference are Creamline, Akari and Cignal plus two foreign teams including defending champion Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan. — Joey Villar