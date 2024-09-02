FILIPINO Olympic medalists Carlos Yulo, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas were given a special, one-of-a-kind edition of adidas’ Stan Smith Shoes that bore their faces.

The troika received this memento from adidas during yesterday’s intimate media briefer at the adidas Home of Sport Two Parkade in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig for their extraordinary performance in the Paris Games a month ago.

The priceless and unique gift was the latest bonus Mr. Yulo has received, which has now breached the P100-million mark.

Apart from the three, Olympians Sam Catantan, Joanie Delgaco, Elreen Ando and Eumir Marcial also received their own Stan Smith shoes with their own faces on it.

All seven were adidas ambassadors. — Joey Villar