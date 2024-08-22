UNIVERSITY of the East (UE)stunned unbeaten University of Santo Tomas (UST) to capture the Mobile Legends; Bang Bang crown in the inaugural UAAP Esports Tournament on Wednesday night at the Hyunda Hall in Arete Ateneo.

Coming into the playoffs as the bottom-ranked squad, the Zenith Warriors capped a Cinderella run with a shocking sweep of the Teletigers, 2-0, in the short best-of-three duel.

UE bowed to Santo Tomas in the elimination rounds but saved it best for last with playing coach Arohn Jen Cabigting leading the way.

John Lawrence Chavez was named the Chowking Kakaibang Player of the Tournament as Ariel Dolar, John Lawrence Chavez, Ryan-Ver Federizo, John Zel Bartolo and Elijah Vilaray also played instrumental under the watch of Jon Benedict Sampang.

Semifinalists Far Eastern University and National University were awarded with bronze medals.

UE joined Ateneo de Manila University (NBA2K24), represented by Paolo Medina, and De La Salle University (Valorant) as first-ever champions of the three online games in the UAAP Esports, a demonstration sport for UAAP Season 87 that’s officially firing off on Sept. 7.

Santo Tomas went home with a bronze in NBA 2K24 and two silver medals after also being finalist in Valorant. — John Bryan Ulanday