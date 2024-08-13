FRESH from an intense and rewarding European tour, Victoria Sports Pro Cycling (VSPC) is gearing up to take on Asia’s toughest races for the second half of 2024. VSPC brings with them valuable experience and a sharpened competitive edge as they go wheel-to-wheel with Asia’s best cycling teams.

Victoria Sports Pro Cycling boasts a lineup of Filipino riders, including Pako Ochoa, Daniel Ven Cariño, Edson Corbadora, Ean Cajucom, Ismael Grospe Jr., Kenneth Maramba, Miguel Omerga, Alexis Pagara, and Nichol Blanca Pareja. International cyclists — Jeroen Meijers from the Netherlands, José Mendes from Portugal, Edgar Nieto from Spain, and Nícolas Sessler from Brazil — complete the team.

The Victoria Sports Pro Cycling team is now setting their sights on the Asian racing circuit. Their first stop is the Trans-Himalaya Cycling Race in China from August 21-25, 2024. The lineup includes Jeroen Meijers, Pako Ochoa, Edgar Nohales Nieto, Ean Cajucom, Edson Corbadora, and Kenneth Maramba — each one set to ride the hard tracks with grit and determination to the finish line.

Victoria Sports Pro Cycling also heads to Turkey for the Tour of Routhe Salvation from August 30 — September 2, 2024. Representing the team will be Jose Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes, Nicolas Mariotto Sessler, Edgar Nohales Nieto, Marcelo Felipe, Nichol Pareja, Alexis Pagara, and Daniel Ven Carino. The Asian tour continues with the Tour of Salalah in Oman from September 8-11, 2024, before wrapping up in Japan at the OITA Urban Classica Road Race to take place Sept. 28.

For 2025 and beyond, Victoria Sports Pro Cycling is ready to build on their European success and make their mark on Asia’s biggest stages. Expect the team to bring their signature determination and tactical brilliance to these upcoming races.