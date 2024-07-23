MILO Philippines renews its partnership with the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo (AAK) in a ceremony held in Makati City, which will continue and scale its efforts to nurture more young Filipino champions through grassroots sports.

The event was led by Veronica Cruz, senior vice president and business executive officer for beverages & confectionary of Nestlé Philippines, Carlo Sampan, head of Milo Sports, Richard Lim, president of AAK and Chino Veguillas, vice president of AAK. A partnership spanning more than 35 years, Milo and AAK have been promoting Karatedo to teach Filipino children valuable lessons such as grit, discipline, and teamwork, which serve as a cornerstone for their growth and success in sports and life.

This year, AAK will stage various tournaments with the support of Milo to help kids from grassroots communities elevate their competitive abilities and showcase their karate skills on a broader stage.

The AAK will host the Asia Youth Karate Championships which will see 900 competitors from 38 countries and the Asian Cadets U-21 Championships which will bring together the best karatekas in the region.

In 2026, the Philippines will host the World Youth Championships, which will welcome over 3,000 athletes across the globe.