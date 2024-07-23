Why is Team USA relying on LeBron James to eke out victories? This query has been on the minds of pundits, casual observers, and even stalwarts of the red, white, and blue following close calls against South Sudan and Germany over the last three days. He’s 39 years old with a whopping 21 years’ worth of National Basketball Association miles on his odometer, and yet he has invariably appeared to be the best-equipped among members of arguably the most-stacked lineup in Olympics annals to take the measure of the competition.

Make no mistake. James remains one of the best of the best in the world. In fact, he is one of one in terms of combining physical attributes, mental acuity, and skill set to fill stat line after stat line in pursuit of collective objectives. On the other hand, not even he planned on doing most of the heavy lifting — and especially not with marquee names by his side — against opponents who, on paper, have no business standing toe to toe with Team USA. Yesterday, for instance, he had to put on his cape anew in the crunch just to salvage the situation; he scored 11 points — not coincidentally the last 11 for his squad — and came up with three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in the last four minutes to upend Germany.

Considering James’ starring role, it’s hard to fathom that he first donned the national colors in Athens 20 years ago. Now, he’s slated to literally and figuratively carry the flag for Team USA in Paris. And while all and sundry know the depth of the field in the 2024 Summer Games, the exhibition matches — and the need for him to take over late — have been an eye opener for the overwhelming favorites. So far, they’ve been playing more like a group of outstanding players and less like an outstanding group, period.

Perhaps it’s simply too much to expect Team USA to jell as if its stalwarts have been together for a while now. The roster was finalized only in April, with the first tuneup match coming only two weeks ago. Under the circumstances, the turnovers, offensive breakdowns, defensive lapses, and general malaise can be explained as par for the course. That said, there is cause to contend that the sheer talent on hand should trump any growing pains. And the coaching staff’s no slouch, either.

If there’s any good news, it’s that Kevin Durant will be suiting up when the Games commence. He’s nursing a calf strain, and officials have kept him out of the court due to an abundance of caution. His presence will be a boon in Group and Medal play, no doubt stabilizing substitution patterns and easing the load James has had to carry. Team USA needs him, and how.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.