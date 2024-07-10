CEBU CITY — For the first time in the history of the Palarong Pambansa, athletes competing in chess will be scanned and all electronic devices will be prohibited in the tournament area to avoid the possibility of cheating in the sport.

Tournament director Reden Cruz, an International Arbiter, yesterday told The STAR that they would be strict in implementing these new guidelines so as to rid the tournament of the possibility of cheating using electronic devices.

“Everyone playing will be scanned and we will have people guarding comfort rooms,” said Mr. Cruz. “Of course, electronic devices and even watches and anything mechanical will not be allowed in the playing area and their ears will also be inspected.”

Cebu City will be flooded with gold medals today as Palarong Pambansa action intensifies, including those in centerpiece athletics where 17 mints are up for grabs and swimming where 24 will be staked.

Both medal-rich disciplines are set at the newly refurbished Cebu City Sports Center here.

The first gold, however, in this annual multi-sports meet for grade school athletes is expected to come at the track in the secondary girls’ 3,000-meter run.

Asian Age Group Championship gold medalist Jamesray Ajido will be the tanker to watch as he is expected to cast his long, marauding shadow and open his campaign in the 200-meter individual medley for secondary boys.

Mr. Ajido made heads turn when he shocked everyone and scooped up a gold in the Asian youth meet staged at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac last February.

Rhythmic gymnastics will unfurl too at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation gym where elementary freehand and rope and secondary hoop and ball mints will be given away.

And the same with dance sports, which will make its debut stint here at the GMall.

Chess will have its share of gold medals to be given away as blitz is set in the morning and ends by lunchtime.

By afternoon, players in standard chess will take the spotlight as they shoot for the National Master titles, which will be staked for the second straight year, and a chess to become future champions someday.

And this would be made possible if officials can ensure a clean and honest competition. — Joey Villar