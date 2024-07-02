REYAE MAE VILLAMIN went on a home-run binge and Royevel Palma’s rock-solid pitching as the Philippines smashed New Zealand, 5-1, Tuesday to jumpstart its bid in the 2024 Canada Cup International Softball Championship in Surrey in British Columbia.

Ms. Villamin blasted a pair of over-the-fence home runs — the first in a lone homer in the bottom of the second inning and the other a grand slam in the sixth — while Ms. Palma allowed just a run in helping power the Cebuana Lhuillier-coached Blu Girls to the emphatic victory.

Tied at 1-1 with two outs and the bases loaded, the hawkeyed Ms. Villamin pelted the devastating four-bagger straight to centerfield and then Ms. Palma worked her magic in the mound in fanning the remaining Kiwi batters atop the seventh and final inning that sealed it.

The win sent the Filipinas, mentored by Ana Santiago with Chekwa Valenzuela as assistant, at joint No. 2 with Israel, just a shadow behind Pool A leader Canada, which has two wins.

“I have always believed in the capability of our team. Their performance today (July 2) is a result of their hard work and earnest attitude,” said ASAPHIL President Jean Henri Lhuillier.

“I am confident they can continue this momentum and bring home the championship,” he added.

The country will next tackle Hong Kong and host Canada in a double-header Tuesday, Israel Wednesday and Mexico Thursday hoping to claim a spot to the playoff round set Friday to Sunday.

Other squads seeing action are Colorado, Saskatchewan 222, Australia, Greece, the Czech Republic and Chinese Taipei. — Joey Villar