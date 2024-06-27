SAMSUNG Electronics Philippines Corp. brings to life its commitment to empowering through technology as it partnered with the Philippine Olympics Committee (POC) as the official mobile partner of the Filipino athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This is in line with Samsung’s “Open always wins’ global campaign, which celebrates the brand’s shared values of openness with the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games.

‘Open always wins’ articulates the brand’s belief that openness enables new perspectives and infinite possibilities and will serve as the heart of its Paris 2024 programming.

Samsung also just announced that it will host Galaxy Unpacked in Paris — where the iconic cultural nexus and trend epicenter becomes the perfect backdrop for the rollout of the brand’s latest cutting-edge innovations. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 9:00 p.m. Philippine Time.

As the athletes prepare for their journey to the Paris Olympics 2024, each of them is now equipped with a Galaxy Z Flip5, part of the brand’s commitment to keeping them connected with fans and loved ones throughout their Olympic adventure. This support ensures the athletes can share their experiences and stay in touch with their supporters, amplifying their voices and stories on a global stage.