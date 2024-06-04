WIN OR LOSE, Paris Olympics-bound Filipino athletes will receive at least P1.5 million each before they leave and wade into battle in the French capital.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann said a group of senators have pledged at least P30 million including P23 million from Sen. Risa Hontiveros-Baraquel, to hand out to the Philippine contingent, currently numbering 15, to quadrennial meet slated July 26 to Aug. 11.

“For additional funding, I know Sen. Bong Go committed funding to the athletes who qualified and also to Sen. Risa Hontiveros so basically she funded and I asked her to grow that fund because we have already 15 athletes so we have like P23 million that would be given to those athletes who qualified,” said Bachmann during yesterday’s PSA Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“Sen. Bong Go has a figure already, may additional siya. There’s also additional from other senators direct to the athletes already na pinasa lang sa PSC. Siguro mga P30 million plus,” he added.

For Mr. Go, he announced plans a few days ago of giving P500,000 each to the Paris Olympians.

Those amounts are apart from the proceeds that would be generated from the PSC Golf Cup set June 14 at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Laguna.

“All proceeds will go to the athletes who qualified to the Olympics as additional support that would be divided equally. That’s around P2 million,” said Mr. Bachmann.

To date, there are 15 who already made the cut—pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan, gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Jung-Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza and Elreen Ando, rower Joanie Delgaco and fencer Sam Catantan.

Bachmann is expecting more, possibly in the range of 19, to qualify soon in swimming, athletics, judo and shooting among others.

Of course, that is just peanuts compared to what they will receive should they go home with medals as an Olympic gold is worth P10 million, a silver P5 million and P2 million for a bronze just from the government. — Joey Villar