Games Friday

(PhilSports Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Magnolia vs Terrafirma

7:30 p.m. — NLEX vs Rain or Shine

DESPITE recent struggles or even an embarrassing game last time out, the dreams of four aspirants in the tight race for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs are within reach.

And all NLEX (5-4), Magnolia (5-4), Rain or Shine or ROS (5-5) and Terrafirma (5-5) have to do is look ahead and make the most of their chance to collar the two quarterfinals tickets up for grabs in today’s double-header at the PhilSports Arena.

It’s the Hotshots and the Dyip racing for the clinching sixth win at 4:30 p.m. and the Road Warriors and the Elasto Painters battling for the same at 7:30 p.m.

With three playdates left in the eliminations, only sweep-seeking and twice-to-beat San Miguel Beer (10-0) and second-running Barangay Ginebra (7-3) are safely positioned the next round, leaving the four, plus TNT (5-5), Meralco (5-5) and NorthPort (5-6) in a wild chase for the six remaining berths.

Winners of the Friday scorcher take their places in the Last-8 while avoiding complications or worse, going through a sudden death for the final seat in case of a logjam at the end of the preliminaries on Sunday.

If successful in coming out of a three-game slide at the expense of ROS and going 6-4 tonight, the Road Warriors can even contend for No. 2 seeding and win-once incentive. This Frankie Lim’s charges can achieve if they follow through with victory No. 7 against the Gin Kings on Sunday.

The Elasto Painters, who have charged back from a 0-4 start to give themselves a shot at the quarters, are eager to progress on second try after getting stalled by a 102-108 defeat to Magnolia last April 20.

Meanwhile, the Hotshots are bent on rising from back-to-back losses, most especially a 51-74 beatdown from Meralco last Sunday in their lowest scoring output in franchise history.

Odds heavily favor Chito Victolero’s forces in this matchup, though, as they have beaten the Dyip in their last 16 faceoffs over the last six seasons.

But John Cardel and his crew are intent on stopping this trend and not wasting the opportunity they created when they moved to the threshold of the quarters via a 110-108 squeaker over the Batang Pier last week. — Olmin Leyba