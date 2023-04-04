THERE’S an intense itch to return to action already but injured vets Kelly Williams of TNT and Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra are not about to rush things.

Mr. Williams sustained a calf injury in the Tropang Giga’s 132-105 crushing of Phoenix in the quarterfinals and won’t likely be good to go in time for the PBA Governors’ Cup finals opener on Sunday.

“Obviously I want to be out there right in Game 1. But we’re taking it slow,” said the 41-year-old Mr. Williams.

“I’m working with the team doctor and PT to make sure I’m coming in wisely ‘cause historically my hardheadedness would get me out there trying to go 100% when my body is not ready,” he added with a smile.

The same cautious approach is taken by Mr. Aguilar, who has not played since suffering an MCL tear early in the elimination round.

“I’m just trying to take it day by day. Sometimes, like what Kelly said, your eagerness can kind of delay it (recovery), prolong it,” Mr. Aguilar said.

“The intensity of the finals is different. It’s very intense, so I really want to be ready,” he said.

The relatively long break between their respective semifinal closeout games last week and the championship tip-off should provide the injured stars as well as their weary teammates extra time to recharge.

“Hopefully he (Mr. Aguilar) improves little by little to a point where he can actually get back with the team and start playing at a higher level. It’s hard for him to come back in like a Game 4 or Game 5 or the middle of the series. That would be really difficult,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said.

“But Japeth is such an impact player that no matter when he is able to come back, we’ll bring him back in and put him out there. But ideally, it would be best if he could start in Game 1 and work his way into the series,” he added. — Olmin Leyba