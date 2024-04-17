KEEGAN MURRAY sank eight 3-pointers and finished with 32 points and nine rebounds as the Sacramento Kings remained alive with a convincing 118-94 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

De’Aaron Fox added 24 points for ninth-place Sacramento, which controlled the 9 vs 10 play-in game. The Pelicans will visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, with the winner receiving the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and a matchup with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Stephen Curry scored 22 points for the Warriors, who came in 10th in the West and will miss the playoffs for the third time in five seasons. Curry committed six turnovers and Klay Thompson, had a forgettable contest by missing all 10 of his shots — Reuters