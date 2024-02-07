ATLANTA’S Trae Young and Toronto’s Scottie Barnes are headed to the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game as injury replacements.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced Tuesday that they will replace Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (knee) and New York’s Julius Randle (shoulder) on the Eastern Conference roster on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.

It’s the third All-Star appearance for Mr. Young, 25, who is averaging 27.3 points and 10.9 assists through 45 games (all starts) for the Hawks this season. He was a starter in the 2020 and 2022 All-Star contests.

Mr. Barnes, 22, will be making his All-Star debut. The former Rookie of the Year is averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 50 games (all starts) for the Raptors this season. — Reuters