COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) flexed its muscle in lawn tennis after it mightily swept both the men’s and women’s division of the recently concluded NCAA Season 99 edition at the PCA courts in Paco, Manila.

Powered by Francis Lera and Gian Macaraeg’s 6-2, 6-4 win over Al Quiza and Joaquin de Leon, 6-2, 6-4, and a 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 triumph by Reyniel Marcellana over Aldwyn Rosales in the second singles, the Blazing Netters took both first and second round pennants to nail their fourth crown.

CSB had to rally back from a match down following a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 victory by Laurenz Quitara over Carl Ubalde in the first singles to seal it.

The school made it a twin kill following its 2-1 win over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) that was decided by triumphs by Dorelle Lagura and Kiana de Jesus over Lyka Sanoza and Cindy Nuguit, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, Valeri Desoyo against Aira Nuguit 6-0, 6-2.

CSB thus claimed their second women’s crown after it ruled the event nine years ago when the division was officially included in the league calendar.

UPHSD’s Christy Sanoza topped the first singles when Daniella Dandalanin retired due to injury after the former seized a 6-4 opening-set lead. — Joey Villar