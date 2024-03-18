PBA legend Sean Chambers is off to the local collegiate ranks.

The former PBA resident import for the Alaska Aces on Monday has been named as the new head coach of the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), starting with Season 87 later this year.

Mr. Chambers, 59, replaced bonafide Tamaraw Denok Miranda, who’s now the head of the FEU basketball program including the juniors team. “Over the years, I’ve closely observed the evolution and spirit of Philippine collegiate basketball, witnessing the remarkable growth and development of young players. I firmly believe there is ample opportunity for me to contribute to their journey towards reaching their fullest potential on and off the court,” said Mr. Chambers, who spent 12 years as Alaska’s reinforcement in the PBA.

“I am profoundly grateful and humbled by the opportunity to return to the Philippines as the head coach the FEU Tamaraws. It is an honor to collaborate with FEU management and coaching staff, in our collective mission to reignite the winning culture at FEU.”

Mr. Chambers’ name first floated in the UAAP scene back in 2020 when he applied for the then vacant UST coaching post but to no avail.

Now, the ex-PBA Best Import found a home in FEU for a fitting reunion with good pal and long-time teammae Johnny Abarrientos, who’s a Tamaraw legend and a staple coaching staff member.

Mr. Chambers, whose jersey No. 20 was retired by Alaska, and Mr. Abarrientos won six championships together in the PBA, including the 1996 grandslam.

Hopes are high for the American guru to instill the same winning magic for the Tamaraws, the winningest program in UAAP history with 20 titles albeit their last crown was still in 2015.

FEU, under Olsen Racela then Mr. Miranda, missed the Final Four in back-to-back seasons after owing the longest semifinal streak at eight seasons since 2013.

“After a successful playing career in the PBA, Coach Sean is excited to return to the Philippines, his second home and brings with him a wealth of experience with a career dedicated to education, coaching, and mentoring the youth,” said FEU in a statement.

“We ask for the support of the entire FEU community for Coach Sean and Coach Denok as we strive to build a championship contending program in the coming years.” — John Bryan Ulanday