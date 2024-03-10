Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. — UST vs UP (men)

12 noon. — ADMU vs AdU (men)

2 p.m. — UST vs UP (women)

4 p.m. — ADMU vs AdU (women)

THE LADY Bulldogs cannot be stopped.

Rampaging National University (NU), since an opening-day loss, has been a team on mission ever since, posting a fifth straight with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of the University of the East (UE).

Rounding into midseason form at the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena, all Lady Bulldogs scored except for the liberos.

NU needed only 76 minutes to score the easy win as the Lady Warriors continued to struggle in the absence of suspended head coach Jerry Yee. Bella Belen scattered 11 points, 10 digs and five receptions for an all-around performance as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-1, just behind University of Santo Tomas (5-0), the only team they have lost to.

“Siyempre masaya kami dahil na-continue iyung winning streak and then na-field in lahat ng mga players namin. Nag-perform at nag-contribute sila lahat. We’re very happy with that,” coach Norman Miguel said.

The entire pack of the Lady Bulldogs ran roughshod over hapless UE with Vange Alinsug (9) and Aishat Bello (7) also putting up key numbers.

Nathasza Kaye Bombita, Alyssa Solomon and Arah Ella Panique chipped in five points apiece while six more players scored at least two points. Lams Lamina had nine sets as Shaira Mae Jardio tallied 13 digs and seven receptions.

NU, which made a comeback from an early 2-6 deficit in the second set as its only real challenge in the match, is thus primed for its anticipated finals rematch against De La Salle on Saturday.

Super rookie Casiey Monique Dongallo was the only Lady Warrior in double digits as they slipped to a fifth straight loss at 1-5. — John Bryan Ulanday