THERE will be a new champion in the Smart-National Basketball Training Center Division 1 National Finals.

In a stunning turn, three-time titlist National University-Nazareth School (NUNS) got an early boot as Fil-Am Nation exacted vengeance on the former with a convincing 81-64 win in the Supreme 16 late Wednesday night at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Terrence Hill showed the way with an all-around outing of 21 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists as the fancied Filipino-Americans avenged their finals loss to the Bullpups in style to also barge their way to the Fantastic 8.

Sebastian Margate had a breakout game of 19 points while former Gilas Youth player Jacob Bayla and NCAA Finals MVP from Colegio de San Juan de Letran Andy Gemao threw in 14 and 13, respectively.

Fil-Am Nation Select, which tasted a 75-64 defeat to NUNS in the finale last year, will face North Luzon champion Yengskivel Sportswear after its 78-70 win over Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan University-Sealcor.

Also making the quarterfinals was Batang Tiaong, which first dropped three-peat CESAFI champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu led by the top-ranked high school cager Jared Bahay to Division 2 in the Round of 32 before ousting PPG Tarlac, 80-64 in the Round of 16.

UAAP champion Adamson, University of Santo Tomas, NCAA bets Mapua University and San Sebastian College-Recoletos and One Media TV48 Naga completed the Last 8 of the country’s most prestigious national high school tilt.

In the Division 2, St. Jude College-Dasmariñas headlined the quarterfinal cast after eliminating Ateneo de Cebu, 70-65.

Joining them were Eco Green Technology-Makati, Arellano High School, Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, Visayas champion Khalifa-Cebu, St. Roberts International College-Iloilo, Top Flight Sports Canada and UNBL-Don Bosco-Dumaguete. — John Bryan Ulanday