SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Paris St Germain’s (PSG) Kylian Mbappé scored twice to lead them into the Champions League quarterfinals with a comfortable 2-1 win away to Real Sociedad in their last-16 second leg that wrapped up a 4-1 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

Bidding to win their first Champions League title, a disciplined PSG made the most of their chances from counter attacks, with the lightning fast Mbappé a constant menace.

After a remarkable group stage when they went unbeaten to finish ahead of last-year’s finalists Inter Milan in Group D, LaLiga side Real Sociedad, who are struggling with injuries and have won one of their last 10 matches in all competitions, ran out of steam.

Mr. Mbappé was enjoying an inspired night and his speed and agility were too much for the hosts’ defense to handle. He was virtually unstoppable down left channel and Tuesday’s brace means he has scored 11 of PSG’s last 15 Champions League knockout goals. Mr. Mbappé created a couple of opportunities early on before scoring the opener with a fabulous curling strike in the 15th minute.

After receiving a long pass from Ousmane Dembele, he surged into the box, darting in from the byline and feigning to shoot, before shifting the ball out of his feet again and creating just enough space to fire a curling effort into the far corner.

The goal silenced a sold-out Reale Arena, who were seemingly stunned by the vision and technique of the France captain, who had a similar effort later denied by keeper Alex Remiro.

But Mr. Mbappé scored again in the 56th minute as he took a Lee Kang-in through ball in his stride before bursting into the box and beating the goalkeeper at his near post.

PSG seemed content to sit back against a tame Real Sociedad who carried little threat for most of the game.

They tried to make a late push, but were first denied by the post from a Martin Zubimendi strike and then by keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who made a fine reflex save to deny Benat Turrientes from close range. — Reuters