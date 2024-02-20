Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

8 a.m. — JRU vs Mapua

10 a.m. — AU vs CSB

12 p.m. — San Beda vs UPHSD

2:30 p.m. — EAC vs SSC-R

4:30 p.m. — Letran vs LPU

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help UPHSD flashes its league-best offense while Mapua University displays its vaunted defense when they aim to keep their place at the helm against separate foes Wednesday in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 junior basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Unscathed in three outings, the Junior Altas battled the San Beda University Red Cubs (2-1) at 12 p.m. while the Red Robins collide with the Jose Rizal University Light Bombers (1-2) at 8 a.m.

The Junior Altas showed they’re the league’s highest scoring team as they decimated the College of St. Benilde (CSB) Junior Blazers, 110-91, Sunday.

It was also the highest scoring output in a game this season that hiked UPHSD’s average to a league-best 97.33 points.

On the forefront of the Las Piñas-based school’s attack is Amiel Acido, who unleashed a 33-point masterpiece that hiked his average to 18.67 points, second only to league-leader EJ Castillo of Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) with a 23.33-point norm.

The Red Robins, in contrast, were at their defensive best after holding the EAC Brigadiers to a season low output in an 83-52 triumph. Mapua remains the league’s cream of the crop in defense as it held its foes to an average of 67.67 points a game.

Also on schedule were games pitting Arellano University (0-3) versus College of St. Benilde (0-3) at 10 a.m., EAC (1-2) with San Sebastian University (2-1) at 2:30 p.m. and defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran (2-1) against Lyceum of the Philippines U (0-3) at 4:30 p.m. — Joey Villar