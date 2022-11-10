MINDMOVERS PH CC took the team title while FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri took the individual blitz crown at the conclusion of the Manny Pacquiao and Buena Viel Construction Chess Cup in Naga City recently.

The team composed of Rodolfo Panopio, Samson Lim, Jan Clifford Labog and Ronald Hermida pocketed the top purse worth P100,000 while the 16-year-old Mr. Nouri was unbeaten in blitz where he scored 8.5 points out of a possible nine.

The 16-year-old World Juniors veteran won his first eight outings including wins against International Master Ronald Dableo and eventual second placer Jasper Faeldonia and a draw that came in the final round with IM Joel Pimentel.

Mr. Pimentel wound up third after edging Jonathan Jota via tiebreaker after the two finished with 7.5 points each.

Rounding out the top 10 with seven points apiece were Mr. Dableo, Vince Duane Pascual, Jerry Areque, Ricarte Tiauson, Samson Chhiu Chhin Lim, Virgen Gil Ruaya, Victor Anas, Michael Linde and Limuel Aaron Lorenzo.

The Maharlika Pilipinas Chess League headed by IM Hamed Nouri organized the event in partnership with Buena Viel Construction’s top executive Engr. Jojo Buenaventura. — Joey Villar