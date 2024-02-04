It would be an understatement to contend that the Knicks fully expected to win yesterday. After all, they didn’t just sport a heady 18-5 slate at the Garden, second best in the East. They were likewise about to host the up-and-down Lakers, whose 8-17 record on the road reflected a season-long battle with consistency. And so they greeted opening tip with all the conviction befitting holders of a streak of nine straight victories, the absence of vital cogs Julius Randle and OG Anunoby notwithstanding.

As things turned out, the Knicks didn’t have enough to overcome the determined Lakers. With the latter again displaying unshakable confidence and exceeding expectations as a result, they proved hard-pressed to keep pace in the crunch. They were particularly handicapped by a glaring inability to score for a whopping five minutes and 46 seconds in the payoff period. And when they finally got a field goal attempt to go through the hoop after 11 consecutive misses, only 39.1 ticks were left on the game clock — not enough to upend a seven-point deficit.

Needless to say, the Lakers’ surprising commitment to defense accounted for the outcome. They held the Knicks — whose positive-10.5 rating in familiar confines contrasted with their negative 7.3 in hostile territory — to 41% shooting overall. And, needless to say, All-Star Anthony Davis was at the forefront; he was a monster in the paint, accounting for 18 rebounds, four blocks, and one steal. He orchestrated their frenzied on-ball coverage through constant communication, not to mention erased any shortcomings with timely help.

Still, there can be no question that the Knicks are legitimate threats to go deep in the playoffs. Under head coach Tom Thibodeau, they have proven to be relentless and resolute on both ends of the court. They’re not perfect by any means, but very rarely do they get outhustled. And the workmanlike approach to success is best exemplified by acknowledged leader Jalen Brunson, seemingly undersized at 6’1” and yet all but unstoppable in generating points. Yesterday, for instance, the Lakers resolved to double team him just about every time he touched the ball — and he still came up with 36 markers and 10 dimes when all was said and done.

One contest is too small a sample size from which to draw conclusions, but the Lakers deserve to at least hope for better times following yesterday’s inspiring stand. That it came off an emphatic triumph against the league-leading Celtics, and on the second night of a back-to-back set, serves to magnify the extent of the achievement. Meanwhile, the Knicks march on, with the loss no doubt fueling them to do better the next time around.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.