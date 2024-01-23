COLEGIO de San Juan de Letran eyes to defend its women’s title while San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC)seeks to foil it as National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 (S99) beach volleyball comes off the wraps Wednesday at the Subic Bay Freeport in Zambales.

The Michael Inoferio-mentored Lady Knights have brought in Lara Silva, rookie Gia Maquilang and alternate Angel Afogao with an aim of replicating their dream title run orchestrated by eventual Most Valuable Player Chamberlain “Cha” Cunada and Lara Mae Silva a season ago.

The Dominican school has so far collected two titles including its first 21 years ago. Out to challenge them are the San Sebastian Lady Stags of Kat Santos, Juna May Gonzales and Von Dimaculangan.

SSC, under multi-titled Roger Gorayeb’s tutelage, is out to reclaim the title it last won seven years ago when it completed an amazing four-peat feat that hiked its title haul to a league-best seven. “We’re ready,” said Mr. Gorayeb.

Letran squares off with Jose Rizal University at 2 p.m. while SSC tangles with College of St. Benilde (CSB) in the morning matches unfolding at 7:30 a.m.

University of Perpetual Help, meanwhile, aims to replicate its championship conquest from a year ago and hiked its total titles won in the men’s side to four and close in on the league-high seven owned by CSB. — Joey Villar