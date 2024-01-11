THE Warriors are a mess. There was a time when they proved to be practically unbeatable at home. Just last season, they went a heady 33 and eight at Chase Center — with their mastery of familiar confines made all the more evident by their woeful 11-30 slate on the road. Thus far in their 2023-24 campaign, however, they have been mediocre at best in front of their fans. And it isn’t just that they’ve been playing badly. They’re actually getting worse. Yesterday, they received a 36-point shellacking at the hands of the Pelicans, who led from the get-go and needed less than five minutes to build a double-digit lead that got bigger with time.

To contend that the Warriors aren’t supposed to be this miserable would be an understatement. Pegged to be among the legitimate contenders for the hardware prior to the start of the season, they are now more likely to be among those anticipating the bounce of ping-pong balls in the next lottery. Forget about their seemingly solid start; as it turns out, they were simply propped up by the lights-out showing of Stephen Curry. And as the burden of carrying his sad-sack teammates have become heavier, his numbers have drastically fallen. It’s no coincidence that his on-court swoon has accompanied off-court disappointment; he isn’t even trying to hide it anymore.

In part, the Warriors have been handicapped by significant drop-offs in the output of vital cogs, particularly Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson. In larger measure, they suffer from self-inflicted wounds. Draymond Green’s lengthy suspension from anger management issues deprived them of their principal playmaker and defensive anchor. Meanwhile, head coach Steve Kerr’s cringe-inducing substitution patterns served to alienate otherwise-productive personnel. And, in the midst of the turmoil, Curry’s love of the game — the very fuel for his greatness — has waned considerably.

Not that the Warriors are dead in the water. There’s still more than half the season to be negotiated, and they’re a mere one and a half games out of a play-in spot. On the other hand, Kerr’s somber post-match presser yesterday underscored their fragile state; he noted that they have lost “spirit, confidence, and belief.” If they’re going to turn their fortunes around, Curry will have to lessen his icy stares at the bench and lead by example. Green will need to toe the line and control his temper. The rest would do well to follow suit. Else, they will have wasted what looks to be their last best chance to make a deep playoff run with the core that gave them their four championships.

