UKRAINE forward Artem Dovbyk scored twice as Girona wrote another chapter of their Cinderella story on Monday with a dominant 3-0 win over Alaves to leapfrog Real Madrid and reclaim top spot in the LaLiga standings.

The lowly Catalan side have forged ahead and sit alone at the top of the standings on 44 points, two ahead of Real Madrid and nine clear of last season’s champions Barcelona in third.

Girona’s stunning start to the LaLiga season scaled new heights last week when they claimed a statement 4-2 victory over Barca — their first league win over their Catalan rivals — and they kept the ball rolling against Alaves.

They dominated proceedings with the same intensity they have shown this season, with their 3-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid in late September, the only major blip in a stunning start to the campaign.

The win was Girona’s 14th in 17 games, giving them the most wins and points in Europe’s top five leagues. — Reuters