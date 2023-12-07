MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United’s (Man U) Scott McTominay continued his rich vein of goalscoring form when he netted either side of halftime to lift his team to a well-deserved 2-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

United dominated in a victory that relieved some pressure on beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag, whose team have been hounded by reports of unrest in the dressing room, and moved them into sixth in the table on 27 points — three shy of the top four — after 15 games. Chelsea are 10th on 19 points.

Manchester United peppered Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez with 28 shots including nine on target in a terrific fight-back after Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle that Mr. McTominay called “abysmal.” United’s victory was their fourth in their last five league games.

Mr. McTominay, who now has five goals in the league this season, opened the scoring in the 19th minute, taking one touch before firing in a left-footed volley after Harry Maguire’s shot was blocked.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, who grew up a United fan and was playing his first game at Old Trafford, leveled just before halftime when he threaded a left-footed shot through defender Victor Lindelof’s legs and past keeper Andre Onana.

Mr. McTominay’s second of the night came in the 69th minute when he headed in a pinpoint cross from Alejandro Garnacho. — Reuters