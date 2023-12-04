Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

2 p.m. — Gerflor vs Cignal

4 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Creamline

6 p.m. — PLDT vs Petro Gazz

CIGNAL guns for the last Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinal berth as it tackles lowly Gerflor in today’s final elimination round play date at the PhilSports Arena.

All the Cignal HD Spikers, who are currently at fourth with a 7-3 record, needed to do is to beat the Defenders, winless in 10 outings, in their 2 p.m. duel for the former to claim the last semis spot and join Creamline (10-0), Choco Mucho (10-1) and Chery Tiggo (8-3) there.

But there are teams who are desperately hoping and praying for a shock Cignal defeat to Gerflor — sister team PLDT and this year’s first All-Filipino Conference runner-up Petro Gazz.

Tied at fifth with 6-4 marks, both the High Speed Hitters and the Angels are clinging to hope, albeit dim, that Cignal falls and the former two won their last outing.

Interestingly, PLDT and Petro Gazz were fated to face each other at 6 p.m. — a game that would lose bearing though should Cignal win.

And a Cignal win is as inevitable as the sun shining today.

Meanwhile, Creamline guns for an 11-game sweep as it battles Galeries Tower (1-9) at 4 p.m.

The best-of-three semis is unfolding Thursday at PhilSports while the finals — also a best-of-three — will be unveiled Dec. 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Joey Villar