THE UNIVERSITY of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) will host the inaugural UPAA President’s Golf Cup on Dec. 14, 2023 at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.

According to UPAA President and UP Alumni Regent Robert Lester Aranton, this golf tournament is a unique opportunity for UP alumni and friends to come together for a day of fun and camaraderie, while supporting a worthy cause.

The proceeds from the tournament will help the UPAA achieve its goal of providing more opportunities for UP graduates to succeed in their careers and contribute to the betterment of the country.

With its theme “Pumapalo Para sa Bayan,” this golf tournament is among the fundraising events of the current UPAA Board of Directors to support its priority projects under its flagship program 4Es CONNECT.

Among the specific projects under the 4Es CONNECT which this tournament shall fund include. Relaunching the UPAA Website; Reviving the Botika ng Alumni; Creating internship and job search platforms; and Invigorating existing scholarship programs.

Companies which already signified their support for the UPAA President’s Golf Cup, recognizing the alignment of the UPAA’s programs with their respective corporate social responsibility (CSR) advocacies.

Interested participants and sponsors may contact Jenny Obsania/ Elna Divino at 0917-8372098 / 8-82826656 / 02 79106390.