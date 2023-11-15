THE FATHER and son duo of Michael and Michael James Lhuillier displayed once again their roadmanship to romp away with the 2023 Grand Champion and other major awards in the recent Tour de Cebu (TDC) Historic Sports Car Rally.

Now on its eighth edition, the TDC is organized by the Performance and Classics Enthusiasts of Cebu (PACE) and the Manila Sports Car Club (MSCC) to promote drive tourism in the archipelago’s central provinces.

The Lhuilliers of the PACE club won the 225-km Stage 1 from Tubigon to BE Grand Resort in Panglao, and the 227-km Panglao to Catigbian Stage 2, both in Bohol, building a comfortable lead.

They also bagged the PACE Chairman Class and the Best Period Dressed Team plum which matched their 1968 Mercedes Benz 280SL.

Michael Lhuillier is the president and Chief Executive Officer of the M Lhuillier Financial Services, and one of the founders of the motoring event. He also topped the 2019 edition before the rally got suspended for two years due to the pandemic.

Sponsored by Petron Blaze and Petron Turbo Diesel, the TDC was flagged off at NUSTAR Resort, made a loop drive around the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), boarded the Fast Cat ferry to Tubigon, Bohol, and commenced the 1,000-km 3-day drive around the island province.

Another PACE club father and son tandem of Lui and Anton Alvarez, and their 1973 Datsun 240Z won the longest leg, the 237-km Stage 3 from Catigbian to Panglao, which traversed the eastern interior roads.

MSCC’s Bai Burila and Jelou Cabuga snatched the141-km Stage 4 loop drive from Panglao and back on board their 1959 MGA deluxe Le Mans to win 3rd Place Overall honors.

The son-and-father pair of Raju and Oscar Medalla, also of MSCC, won 2nd Place Overall despite gas pedal challenges and emerged as the Roberto Aboitiz Class champion for cars up to 1966 model, with their 1965 Porsche 912 for the second time

The only all-ladies team of Andrea Aldeguer and Alyeska Yunam won the Clubman Class Champion trophy, while Tonet Ramos and JB Mapa from Bacolod copped the Sportsman Class, and MSCC’s Joekid Rivera and Anthony Ty champed the Tribute Class.

Solo driver and first-timer Rod Garcia surmounted the road challenges to win the Survivor Award, while the Aldeguer family headed by Jay Aldeguer and daughters Andrea and Arianna earned the Family Team Award.