SCOTTIE Barnes scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half and the visiting Toronto Raptors dominated the fourth quarter and overtime to rally to a 123-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon.

The Spurs built a 22-point edge late in the second quarter, were up by 19 at the half and led by 15 points after three quarters. But Toronto rallied and drew to within two points after a pair of free throws and a basket by Dennis Schroder, the latter with 1:45 left in regulation.

San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson hit a desperation 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 1:19 remaining that was answered by a dunk by Mr. Barnes on the ensuing possession.

Mr. Barnes then tied the game at 108 with a stepback 3-pointer with 38 seconds to play. Mr. Johnson made two free throws with 14.5 seconds left, but OG Anunoby’s putback layup with 1.2 seconds remaining knotted it at 110. Barnes missed a wild shot at the buzzer, pushing the game into the extra period.

The Raptors scored eight of the first 10 points in the overtime, with Pascal Siakam and Anunoby hitting 3-pointers around a putback layup by Jakob Poeltl. San Antonio never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

Mr. Barnes added 11 rebounds for Toronto. Anunoby and Schroder scored 24 points apiece, Mr. Poeltl had a season-high 16 points and 10 rebounds and Gary Trent, Jr. finished with 10 points in the win.

Mr. Johnson’s 26 points paced San Antonio. Zach Collins had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Victor Wembanyama racked up 20 points, nine rebounds and a career-high five blocked shots. Malaki Branham hit for 16 points and Doug McDermott tallied 12 for the Spurs off the bench.

The Spurs rallied from an early deficit and took a 25-16 lead at the 1:46 mark of the opening period but settled for a 26-22 advantage after the first 12 minutes.

San Antonio poured it on in the second quarter, forging a 20-5 run over the period’s first 8 1/2 minutes. Mr. McDermott had two 3-pointers during the run as the Spurs led by 54-35 at the break.

Mr. Johnson and Mr. Wembanyama each scored 12 points before halftime to lead San Antonio. Anunoby led the Raptors with a dozen points in the half. — Reuters