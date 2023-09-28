Make no mistake. The Bucks’ decision to pull the trigger on a deal that has netted them Damian Lillard is even more of a play for the future than the present. True, the addition of the seven-time All-Star increases their odds of winning the championship in the coming season; their new acquisition is a transcendent scorer who raises their ceiling offensively and thus eases the burden on former Most Valuable Player awardee Giannis Antetokounmpo. On the other hand, their mandate was clear from the moment their foundational piece made veiled threats to change addresses if he didn’t see any effort from them in regard to improving their roster.

As a means to get Antetokounmpo to stay, the Bucks’ trade for Lillard is a masterstroke. After all, the latter last year agreed to a contract extension until 2026, and possibly a year longer as an option. Which is to say their top dog will be assured of true competitiveness for the duration of his own contract; he makes any team an instant contender just by his mere presence, but the help he now gets legitimately puts him in position to contend for the hardware in the foreseeable term.

Admittedly, Lillard is a gamble. He will be 35 when his $121.8 million maximum extension kicks in, and not for nothing has he missed a whopping 108 games in the last four seasons. That said, there can be no discounting the deftness by which the Bucks pivoted from an even more potentially backbreaking arrangement; had they kept the status quo, they would have been compelled to sign the equally aging Jrue Holiday for similar numbers. And, yes, their offensive upgrade more than makes up for their loss — however significant — on the other end of the court.

Granted, Antetokounmpo will not be accelerating his timetable for a new contract despite the Bucks’ all-in move to support his intent not to waste his prime years. In fact, he will be keen on seeing developments unfold first before making any commitment on his future. If he doesn’t like what he sees, he will most definitely still bolt. Nonetheless, there can be no discounting that, in the here and now, he has been given ample reason for optimism. The stage is set and the props are primed. It’s now up to him to use them as best he can.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.