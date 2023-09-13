ERLING Haaland notched his 25th goal in 26 international appearances to help Norway to a 2-1 win over Georgia on Tuesday that kept their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive.

The 23-year-old striker struck on 25 minutes before captain Martin Odegaard doubled their lead eight minutes later as the home side dominated the match at Oslo’s Ullevaal stadium.

However, with Norway needing all three points to remain in the hunt for one of the two qualifying spots from Group A, Budu Zivzivadze rattled the home side’s nerves by pulling a goal back for Georgia in stoppage time. — Reuters