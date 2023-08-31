Philippine Army’s Ursabia and Musa dominate kickboxing in ROTC Games

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Mark Christian Ursabia of University of Mindanao-Davao needed only less than three minutes to stop local bet Renz Pejana of Zamboanga del Sur Provincial College in the finals of Philippine Army kickboxing event yesterday of the 2023 ROTC Games Mindanao Leg at the Western Mindanao State University gym here.

The 21-year-old second year BS Criminology student Mr. Ursabia displayed a strong kick to win the gold in just one round of their 60-kgs. category and advance into the national finals tentatively set in October in Manila and Pasig City.

“I am very overwhelmed by this win. I never thought of it this way. This is my first gold, I hope I can maintain my energy in the national finals,” said the five-foot 10 Mr. Ursabia.

But not to be outdone, Army student-cadet Angelie Musa of Sibugay Technical Institute likewise won by TKO in the first round over Patricia Virtudazo of Surigao del Norte State University in the 56-kgs. category.

The other Army division bouts, saw Prince Alfred Remolado winning by referee stop contest in the second round over Muamar Laduka of Southern Mindanao College in the 57-kgs. bout.

After the 21-year-old Mr. Remolado, a marine biology student, hit Mr. Laduka in the nose hard, the referee stepped in immediately to stop the oozing of the blood.

Shariff Cammah Alkhamar of Aurelio Mendoza Memorial College survived a scary close 2-1 score over Ernesto Delfin, Jr. in the Army’s 63.5-kgs. category.

Grace Shiela Toledo of Surigao del Norte State University main campus likewise scored a close 2-1 victory over Jonabelle Mondejan of Zamboanga del Sur Provincial College in the Army’s women’s 60-kgs. bout.

In the Air Force competition, Michael John Etac of Nuevo Zamboanga College scored the only knockout victory after flooring Kent Datumanong of Ramon Magsaysay Memorial College in the first round of their 57-kgs. bout.

Local favorite Camille Joy Sanchez of Western Mindanao State University escaped a close 2-1 triumph over Muzaina Mataul of Mindanao State University in the PAF 52-kgs. Class.

The exciting boxing bouts of the Philippine Army have Jade Cabaya of Agusan del Sur College of Agriculture and Technology winning the gold that relegated John Carlo Ombalino of Jose Rizal State University to the silver medal in the 48-51-kgs. category.

Bryl Bayogos of 12 RCDG won over Rey Lalangan of Jose Rizal Memorial State University in the Army’s +54-57-kgs. bout. Alwin Owang of Agusan del Sur College of Agriculture and Technology brought home the bronze medal.

Mark Paul Fernandez of ST-Cast-Santo Tomas, Davao proved too much for Robin Tinambing of Aurelio Mendoza Memorial College to win the gold. Mendoza settled for the silver in the Army’s +51-54-kgs. of the Army bouts while John Kyle Gotong of Agusan del Sur College of Agriculture and Technology and Alexander James Celeste of Philippine Christian School finished with the bronze medals apiece.