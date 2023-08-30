MEETING his idol Manny Pacquiao will have to wait a little longer for Italy mentor Gianmarco Pozzecco.

The animated Azzurri mentor was left searching for the Filipino boxing legend anew as the Italians carved out a 90-83 win to eliminate the home team Gilas Pilipinas and book its ticket to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

“Where is Pacquiao? Why didn’t he come? Is he afraid?” Mr. Pozzecco chuckled to open the press conference on Tuesday night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

It wasn’t the first time Mr. Pozzecco looked for the only eight-division world boxing champion.

Upon Italy’s arrival in the Philippines last week, the Italian coach asked for Mr. Pacquiao right away as he shared being one of the Filipino fighter’s biggest fans in Italy.

And as Italy drubbed Angola, 81-67, in its opening match last weekend, Mr. Pozzecco was once again in search for the Pambansang Kamao.

Most people were actually expecting Messrs. Pozzecco and Pacquiao to meet at last in the Gilas-Italy game but to no avail, Mr. Pacman wasn’t in attendance as host stumbled out of World Cup contention.

“Tell him, I’ll go to his house,” joked Mr. Pozzecco.

Dominican Republic’s NBA center Karl-Anthony Towns beat him to the draw by paying a visit to Mr. Pacquiao’s Makati mansion earlier this week and so, Mr. Pozzecco’s waiting game for his turn continues.

Good thing for him, Italy will stay in the country in an extended time with a stint in the second round of the prestigious 32-team World Cup — leaving a glimmer of hope for his much-coveted encounter with Mr. Pacquiao. — John Bryan Ulanday