GILAS Pilipinas girls completed their redemption tour, trouncing Iran in the finals with an easy 83-60 win to rule the 2023 FIBA U16 Women’s Asia Championship Division B via clean sweep yesterday at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman, Jordan.

The Filipinas wiped out the competition in five matches to clinch a much-coveted promotion to the elite Division A after falling short last edition.

Nevaeh Smith rifled in 21 points on five triples in only 21 minutes of play with Ava Fajardo and Ariel Star De La O adding 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Alyssia Palma protected the paint with 11 rebounds and two blocks plus eight points.

Last year, Gilas topped the elimination round but exited in the semifinals in a stunning upset against eventual Division B winner Samoa to settle for a bronze medal.

That lit a fire on the Nationals in a sweet vengeance this time by dominating all their opponents in blowout victories.

Gilas drubbed Hong Kong, 79-40, Maldives, 144-22, and host Jordan, 106-58 in the prelims before clobbering Malaysia, 79-44, in the semifinal.

Gilas averaged an absurd winning margin of 53.4 points per game to stamp its class in Division B and jump to Division A featuring reigning champion Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, China and Samoa.

Australia just escaped past Japan, 80-74, to win its third straight Division A title as Syria bowed to Samoa, 50-72, in the classification match for relegation to Division B.

Gilas girls now joined their big sisters in the Gilas women, who earlier this month had a historic sixth-place finish in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A in Sydney, Australia. — John Bryan Ulanday