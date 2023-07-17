Games Today

(PhilSports Arena)

9:30 a.m. — Gerflor vs Akari

12 p.m. — F2 vs Foton

4 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Cignal

6:30 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs PLDT

FIVE teams — PLDT, Cignal, Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics — fight for the last three semifinal berths in today’s critical, final group stage duels in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The High Speed Hitters and the Crossovers, owners of identical 2-1 records, clash at 6:30 p.m. in a Pool A duel that would decide who will join early entrants the Creamline Cool Smashers, who swept the group in four games, in the next phase.

The HD Spikers and Flying Titans, for their part, face off at 4 p.m. while the Cargo Movers battle the already-ran Foton Tornadoes at 12 p.m. with an eye at claiming the two Pool B semis tickets.

Gerflor and Foton tackle each other at 9:30 a.m. in a non-bearing tiff.

Cignal, Choco Mucho and F2 are all tied at the helm in their bracket with 3-1 marks but only two will get to advance.

With Jovielyn Prado remaining a doubtful starter after hurting a knee and missing the team’s 25-18, 25-17, 26-24 win over Gerflor Saturday, PLDT is expected to rely anew on its bench headed by Fiona Ceballos, who stepped up and fired a team-best 13 points.

For Choco Mucho, it is expected to rely anew on Sisi Rondina, who continued to light up the league following an electric 29-hit masterpiece in an epic 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 18-25, 15-10 win over Petro Gazz Angels that kept its semis hopes alive.

Cignal’s resurgence can also be attributed to its improved roster particularly on the arrival of former Ateneo star Vanessa Gandler.

“The fight isn’t over,” said Ms. Gandler on their semis chances.

For F2 mentor Regine Diego, they will shoot for nothing less than a win.

“Tomorrow (today) is a must-win game and hopefully the force is with us,” she said. — Joey Villar