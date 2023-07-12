GILAS PILIPINAS girls annihilated Maldives, 144-22, to stay unbeaten in Group A of the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship Division B late Tuesday night at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman, Jordan.

The Philippines, which is out for Division A promotion, unleashed a crippling 41-5 barrage in the first quarter, including a 19-0 start, to score a massive 122-point victory.

Gilas led by as many as 125 points for the highest score and winning margin in both divisions this edition so far to go 2-0 in Group A after a 79-40 debut win against Hong Kong.

Sophia Canindo scattered 21 points, four rebounds, six assists and 12 steals to show the way as all 12 players, including 10 in double digits, scored for the wards of coach Pat Aquino.

Maria Christina Lapasaran and Nevaeh Smith fired 16 points apiece, Ava Fajardo had 15 while Ryan Kelly Nair, Kimi Sayson and Isabella de Jesus had 13 points each. Alyssia Palma (11) Scarlett Mercardo (10) and Ariel Star De La O (10) chipped in help.

Mmess. Sayson and Mercardo had seven steals apiece as Gilas snatched a total of 47 steals in an unforgiving defense against Maldives with 73 turnovers.

Gilas’ defense also resulted in 103 points off turnovers, including 73 fastbreak points and 82 points inside the paint. Gilas led in all departments highlighted by huge gaps in assists, 40-3, and rebounds, 55-41.

Up next for Gilas is Jordan (1-1) for a chance to top Group A entering the crossover semifinals against Group B which has Iran, Singapore, Malaysia and Guam.

Jordan bowed to Hong Kong, 67-64 for a tie at No. 2 so far. Maldives slid to 0-2 after a debut 94-32 loss against Jordan. — John Bryan Ulanday