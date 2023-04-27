KEEPING to his promise of support during the send-off ceremony for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games delegation last Monday, President Bongbong Marcos’ administration, through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), is shouldering major expenses of early departures to the biennial event, like the members of the national chess and cricket teams who leaves for Cambodia eight days ahead of the official opening ceremony on May 5.

Asia’s first Chess Grandmaster (GM) Eugene Torre and Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Janelle Frayna will lead the 11-man Filipino woodpushers as they compete in ouk chaktrang event of the Cambodia games to be hosted by the city of Phnom Penh.

Ouk Chaktrang is a Cambodian chess variant introduced by the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee for the 32nd edition of the biennial meet. In the Hanoi SEA Games last year, the national chess team garnered two silver and three bronze medals.

Aside from chess, the Philippine Cricket Association, Inc. (PCA) led by their chief executive officer Faisal Khan leaves for Cambodia on Thursday, April 27. Six-a-side captain Jennifer Olmillo Alumbro, and T10 captain Simranjeet Figuerra Sirah will also be among the athletes to banner the squad. This will be just the second time cricket will be played in the SEAG since it was introduced in the 2017 edition of the biennial competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Members of the National Sailing team composed of Josa Gonzales, Ronelio Castelio, Teogenes Villando, and Jeanson Lumapas and Philippine Windsurfers who left last April 18 were among the early departures.

The sailing team won three golds, one silver and one bronze in the 2019 edition, while the windsurfing team got tw golds and one silver. Both events were not played during the 2022 edition in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Meanwhile, national teams of hockey, triathlon, and volleyball will leave along with a few PSC support staff this Saturday, April 29.