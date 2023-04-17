NOTTINGHAM, England — Manchester United’s Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal to lead the injury-hit visitors to a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday as Erik ten Hag’s side climbed to third place in their quest for a berth in next season’s Champions League.

United have 59 points from 30 games, three points in front of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have played 31 matches.

Steve Cooper’s struggling Forest side, who are now without a win in 10 consecutive league games, are third from bottom, level on 27 points with 17th-placed Everton.

Mr. Antony scored in the 32nd minute at the City Ground, sliding in to poke home a rebound after goalkeeper Keylor Navas’s brilliant save kept out Anthony Martial’s shot.

Mr. Dalot found the net in the 76th minute, scoring his first Premier League goal in his 100th appearance for United, running onto a pinpoint through ball from Mr. Antony.

“It was special. At that moment, the goal was important as well,” Mr. Dalot told Sky Sports. “I think with 2-0 we were a bit more comfortable in the game. It’s always special to score for this club but I’m more happy with the result.”

United, who were already missing striker Marcus Rashford and defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, lost midfielder Marcel Sabitzer when he injured his groin in the warm-up.

Mr. Rashford and Mr. Varane are out for a few weeks, while Mr. Martinez will be sidelined the rest of the season with a foot injury.

UNITED CALM

“Inside the dressing room, I think we were calm,” added Mr. Dalot. “We knew through the season that we weren’t only 11 players. We’ve shown this in the past, this season, so today was one more game.

“Players get injured, this is football, but everybody was ready. And I think today we showed that we are a proper squad, and we are very happy with the game.”

Christian Eriksen replaced Mr. Sabitzer, who scored twice in the 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla in United’s Europa League quarter-final, first leg in midweek, and the Dane said he learned moments before kickoff that he would be starting.

Mr. Navas ensured the result was not more emphatic with a string of fantastic saves in a game dominated by United.

Bruno Fernandes did everything but score, missing numerous chances including a header seconds before halftime from a curling cross by Mr. Eriksen that he sent just wide of the post.

In the 56th minute, Mr. Fernandes hit a vicious shot on the run that Mr. Navas leapt to push out of danger before diving to keep out another shot by the Portugal midfielder four minutes later.

“The result is the most important for me,” said Mr. Fernandes. “I want to get points because we want to be in the Champions League next season … and I want to get my goals, but the team comes always first.”

United can now focus on their Europa League quarterfinal second leg in Seville on Thursday. — Reuters