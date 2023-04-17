LONDON — Even when Arsenal were building a daunting lead at the top of the Premier League and excitement was building in north London, there were those who questioned whether Mikel Arteta’s side would be able to cope when Manchester City turned up the heat.

Until a week ago it appeared they were taking it all in their stride as they arrived at Anfield on a seven-match winning run in the league and then went 2-0 ahead against Liverpool inside a scintillating half an hour.

Perhaps then the enormity of what was looming on the horizon — a first league title since 2004 — began to sink in.

Liverpool roared back to draw 2-2 and were unlucky not to claim all three points as Arsenal visibly shrank.

When the Gunners went 2-0 ahead at West Ham United on Sunday, this time inside 10 minutes, it seemed they had recovered their poise after the trauma of last weekend on Merseyside.

But, again, Arsenal stopped doing what they have done so well all season as the weight of expectation weighed on their shoulders and West Ham, just like Liverpool, took advantage to seize control having been initially outplayed.

City, who have won six league games in a row and are four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand and a home match to come against Mr. Arteta’s side, certainly do not need any help to win titles.

But Arsenal have offered up the sort of gifts that Pep Guardiola’s ruthless side are unlikely to reciprocate as they seek a fifth Premier League crown in six seasons.

Mr. Arteta’s face at the final whistle said it all and he knows that Arsenal have lost control of the title race. — Reuters